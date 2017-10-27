FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2017 / 11:53 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Granite reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Granite Construction Inc

* Granite reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.14

* Q3 revenue $957.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $905.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Granite construction inc quarter end ‍backlog of $4.23 billion, up 12.5 percent year-over-year​

* Granite Construction Inc sees ‍mid- to high-teens consolidated revenue growth in 2017 ​

* Granite Construction Inc - sees ‍2017 consolidated EBITDA margin of 6.0% to 6.5%​

* FY2017 revenue view $2.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

