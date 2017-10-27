BRIEF-Granite reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.14

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Granite Construction Inc
* Granite reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.14
* Q3 revenue $957.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $905.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Granite construction inc quarter end backlog of $4.23 billion, up 12.5 percent year-over-year
* Granite Construction Inc sees mid- to high-teens consolidated revenue growth in 2017
* Granite Construction Inc - sees 2017 consolidated EBITDA margin of 6.0% to 6.5%
* FY2017 revenue view $2.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S