BRIEF-Graphic Packaging to create a $6 billion integrated paper-based packaging company
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 24, 2017 / 11:58 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Graphic Packaging to create a $6 billion integrated paper-based packaging company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Graphic Packaging Holding Co

* Graphic Packaging to create a $6 billion integrated paper-based packaging company by combining with International Paper’s North America consumer packaging business

* Graphic Packaging Holding Co - ‍deal projected to be accretive to earnings in year one​ post-closing of deal

* Graphic Packaging Holding - Co will own 79.5 percent of partnership and will be sole operator; International Paper will own 20.5 percent of partnership​

* Graphic Packaging Holding Co - deal will ‍have no change to Graphic Packaging’s current board of directors or leadership team​

* Graphic Packaging Holding - ‍international Paper’s North America consumer packaging business is projected to generate adjusted EBITDA of $210 million in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

