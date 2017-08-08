FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gray Television Q2 earnings per share $0.97
August 8, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Gray Television Q2 earnings per share $0.97

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Gray Television Inc

* estimates for q3 include about $59.5 million of revenue to be contributed by 2017 acquired stations & 2016 acquired stations

* Gray reports record operating results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.97

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $229.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $221.1 million

* on combined historical basis, believe Q3 of 2017 total revenue will change by approximately -6% to -7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

