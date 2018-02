Feb 7 (Reuters) - Grayscale Investments LLC:

* GRAYSCALE INVESTMENTS LLC SAYS ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF NEW INVESTMENT VEHICLE, GRAYSCALE DIGITAL LARGE CAP FUND LLC​

* GRAYSCALE INVESTMENTS - FUND INTENDS TO HOLD TOP DIGITAL ASSETS BY MARKET CAP THAT MEET GRAYSCALE'S CRITERIA IN MARKET CAP-WEIGHTED PORTFOLIO​