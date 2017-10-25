BRIEF-‍Grayscale Investments requests withdrawal of registration statement on form S-1 filed with SEC

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Bitcoin Investment Trust

* ‍Grayscale Investments says requested withdrawal of registration statement on form S-1 that was initially filed on Jan 20 with U.S. SEC

* ‍Grayscale Investments - sponsor intends to closely monitor regulatory developments in order to be prepared to proceed with public offering​

* ‍Grayscale Investments says registration statement has not been declared effective, and no securities have been sold in connection with offering​