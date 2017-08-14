FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 hours ago
BRIEF-Great Ajax announces public offering of convertible notes
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump yields to pressure, calls neo-Nazis and KKK criminals
U.S.
Trump yields to pressure, calls neo-Nazis and KKK criminals
300 x faster WiFi promised by light ray technique
technology
300 x faster WiFi promised by light ray technique
Breakdown - Killing Libor is a long, messy business
Commentary
Breakdown - Killing Libor is a long, messy business
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
August 14, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 9 hours ago

BRIEF-Great Ajax announces public offering of convertible notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Great Ajax Corp:

* Great Ajax Corp announces public offering of convertible notes

* Great Ajax Corp - commencing an underwritten public offering of convertible senior notes due 2024

* Great Ajax Corp - ‍is commencing an underwritten public offering of convertible senior notes due 2024​

* Great Ajax Corp - notes will pay interest quarterly at a rate of 7.25% per annum and will mature on April 30, 2024

* Great Ajax - to use net proceeds from this offering to acquire extra mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets consistent with investment strategy​

* Great Ajax - notes represent an additional offering of company's 7.25% convertible senior notes due 2024, of which $87.5 million were previously issued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.