BRIEF-Great Eastern clarifies on media articles regarding stake in Malaysian operations​

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Great Eastern Holdings Ltd:

* Refers to media articles in relation to GEH’s stakes in its Malaysian operations​

* Assessing possible options relating to minority stake in Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia)

* Assessment is preliminary at this stage and there is no certainty that any agreement will be entered into

* Assessing options to comply with Malaysian foreign ownership requirements regarding insurance companies