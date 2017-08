Aug 2 (Reuters) - Great Elm Capital Corp:

* Great Elm Capital - ‍as of July 31, currently expect that net investment income per share was between $0.28 and $0.32 for three months ended June 30

* Great Elm Capital - estimate that net asset value per share as of June 30, 2017 was between $13.25 and $13.35​ Source text: (bit.ly/2wmHkyX) Further company coverage: