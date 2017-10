Sept 15 (Reuters) - Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp

* Great Lakes announces receipt of $87 million in awarded work, including $47 million award for Charleston i Deepening

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - ‍work on three projects will begin in fall 2017 and be completed in summer 2018​

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - ‍work on four projects is expected to commence later this year and be completed by march 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: