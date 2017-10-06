FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Great Lakes to close out co's Brazil operations in first part of Q4​
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 6, 2017 / 1:50 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Great Lakes to close out co's Brazil operations in first part of Q4​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp:

* Great Lakes CEO provides business update

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - ‍changes will result in a restructuring charge of approximately $42-$47 million​

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - “‍as noted on qtrly earnings call on August 2, we are executing a deep dive into our operational and financial performance”​

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - ‍majority of charge will be recognized in third and fourth quarters of 2017​

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - the ‍reductions, majority in fixed costs, expected to generate annual cost savings of about $40 million to be realized in 2019​

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - ‍sea-trials expected to take about 10 days but may be delayed by tropical storm nate, which is projected to impact gulf of mexico​

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock - ‍as a result of operational review, in first part of Q4, management will execute a plan to close out co’s Brazil operations​

* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp - ‍commissioning phase of ellis island was impacted by hurricane irma​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.