BRIEF-Great Panther Silver In Q4, Silver Production Increased 12 pct To 514,218 Ag Oz

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd:

* GREAT PANTHER SILVER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL 2017 PRODUCTION RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

* GREAT PANTHER SILVER LTD - IN Q4, SILVER PRODUCTION INCREASED 12% TO 514,218 AG OZ

* GREAT PANTHER SILVER - QTRLY GOLD PRODUCTION INCREASED 14% TO 5,931 AU OZ

* GREAT PANTHER SILVER LTD - FOR 2018, PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 4.0 TO 4.1 MILLION AG EQ OZ AT A 70:1 SILVER TO GOLD RATIO

* GREAT PANTHER SILVER LTD - IN Q4, CONSOLIDATED METAL PRODUCTION INCREASED 21% TO 1,065,773 AG EQ OZ

* GREAT PANTHER SILVER - SEES 2018 CASH COST/SILVER OUNCE, ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST/PAYABLE SILVER OUNCE OF $5.00 - $6.50, $12.50 - $14.50, RESPECTIVELY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: