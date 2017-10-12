BRIEF-Great Panther Silver Q3 gold production increased 8% to 5,848 gold ounces​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd:

* Great Panther Silver reports third quarter 2017 production results

* Gold production increased 8% to 5,848 gold ounces​ for Q3

* Q3 ‍production results consistent with previous quarter & fall in line with company’s annual guidance ​

* Qtrly ‍silver production increased 4% to 532,803 silver ounces​

* Company is maintaining its guidance of 4.0 - 4.1 million Ag eq oz for 2017​

* Q3 ‍consolidated metal production increased 13% to 1.08 million silver equivalent ounces​

* Maintaining previously issued AISC guidance for 2017 of U$14 - 16 per payable silver ounce