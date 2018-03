Feb 28 (Reuters) - Great Portland Estates Plc:

* INTENDS TO RETURN ABOUT £306.0 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS IN FORM OF A PAYMENT OF 93.65 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE

* INTENDS TO IMPLEMENT THIS RETURN OF CAPITAL THROUGH ISSUE AND REDEMPTION OF A NEW CLASS OF REDEEMABLE B SHARES