BRIEF-Great Wall Motor clarifies press article on co approaching BMW for establishing JV
October 13, 2017 / 9:49 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Great Wall Motor clarifies press article on co approaching BMW for establishing JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Great Wall Motor Co Ltd

* Press article states co approaching BMW for establishing jv & to outsoure manufacture of mini brand vehicles in China to co

* ‍Company has noted increase in price and trading volume of shares of company on 11 October 2017​

* ‍Board noted press articles which state that co will establish a JV with Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in China

* Clarifies that co and BMW have not entered into any legal documents for establishment of a joint venture in China​

* ‍co has applied to Hong Kong Stock Exchange for resumption of trading in its H shares at 9:00 a.m. On 16 Oct 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

