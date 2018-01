Jan 26 (Reuters) - Great Wall Motor Co Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTS FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO BE RMB5.03 BILLION, DOWN 52.28%​

* TOTAL OPERATING INCOME FOR YEAR 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE RMB101.17 BILLION

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍CHANGES IN INCOME AND PROFIT MARGIN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)