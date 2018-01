Jan 10 (Reuters) - Great-West Lifeco Inc:

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC - UNDER RENEWED NCIB CO MAY BUY FOR CANCELLATION UP TO 20 MILLION COMMON SHARES OVER 12 MONTH PERIOD STARTING JAN 15