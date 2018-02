BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Results; Announces 6% Dividend Increase

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Great-West Lifeco Inc:

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS; ANNOUNCES 6% DIVIDEND INCREASE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.397

* LIFECO DECLARED QUARTERLY COMMON DIVIDEND OF $0.3890 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE MARCH 29, 2018, A 6% INCREASE FROM PREVIOUS QUARTER

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO - AS A RESULT OF CHANGES TO U.S. CORPORATE TAX LEGISLATION, ENACTED IN DECEMBER 2017, COMPANY INCURRED A CHARGE OF $216 MILLION IN QUARTER

* SALES FOR Q4 2017 WERE $30.3 BILLION, UP 13 PERCENT FROM THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2016

* SAYS QTRLY ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS- COMMON SHAREHOLDERS C$0.742 PER COMMON SHARE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.60 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* GREAT-WEST LIFECO - CONSOLIDATED ASSETS UNDER ADMINISTRATION AT DEC 31, 2017 WERE OVER $1.3 TRILLION, AN 8 PERCENT INCREASE FROM DEC 31, 2016