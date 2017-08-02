FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.591
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco reports Q2 earnings per share c$0.591

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Great-west Lifeco Inc

* Great-West Lifeco reports second quarter 2017 adjusted net earnings of $712 million, up 6% from the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.719 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.591

* Great-West lifeco inc - ‍irish life health remains on track to deliver target expense reductions​

* Great-West lifeco inc - qtrly ‍total net premiums $7,772 million versus $9,365​ million at q1-end

* Great-West lifeco inc qtrly ‍earnings per diluted share $0.590​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.