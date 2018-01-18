FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 9:05 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Greattown Holdings says shareholding structure change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Greattown Holdings Ltd :

* Says its shareholder Fuzhou Dongfu Industry Development Co Ltd will sell shares of co, lowering stake in co to 9.52 percent from 16.17 percent

* Fuzhou Chuangyuan Trade ltd will lower stake in co to 0.4 percent from 3.75 percent

* Yu Li will raise stake in co to 6.93 percent from 1.93 percent

* Yu Jin will directly and indirectly own 5.4 percent stake after transaction, raising from from 3.75 percent (indirectly owning)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/o9zAkh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

