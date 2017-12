Dec 7 (Reuters) - Greek Organisation Of Football Prognostics :

* SAYS 1,000 SSBTS NOW OPERATIONAL

* SAYS NEW RETAIL SPORTS-BETTING PLATFORM BY PLAYTECH BGT SPORTS IS ON TRACK

* SAYS NEW DIGITAL PLATFORM ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH Q1 2018

* SAYS NOVOMATIC AND INTRALOT REMAIN KEY TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS

* IS PROCEEDING WITH ITS INVESTMENT UP TO EUR 100.0 MILLION OVER NEXT FEW YEARS

* HAS CREATED UP TO 200 NEW JOBS IN GREECE IN 2017