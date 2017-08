Aug 7 (Reuters) - Green Brick Partners Inc

* Green Brick Partners Inc reports strong second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.16

* Green Brick Partners Inc - Q2 revenue of $105.0 million, up 6.1%

* Qtrly backlog of $165.2 million, up 17.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: