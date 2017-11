BRIEF-GREEN PLAINS SAYS ‍ON NOV 16, UNIT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT FACILITY LED BY BANK OF THE WEST

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Green Plains Inc:

* GREEN PLAINS - ‍ON NOV 16, UNIT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO ITS SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH GROUP OF LENDERS LED BY BANK OF THE WEST

* GREEN PLAINS-‍AMENDMENT INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $425.0 MILLION, WITH ADDITIONAL INCREMENTAL FACILITY OF $75.0 MILLION

* GREEN PLAINS INC SAYS ‍AMENDMENT INCREASED SWING-LINE SUBLIMIT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY FROM $15.0 MILLION TO $20.0 MILLION​ - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2zLA5pL) Further company coverage: