March 9 (Reuters) - Greenbay Properties Ltd:

* GREENBAY PROPERTIES LTD - DESIGNATED THE LAND IN LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA AS A NON-CORE INVESTMENT‍​

* GREENBAY PROPERTIES LTD - CLOSED AGREEMENT TO DISPOSE OF LAND FOR CONSIDERATION OF €16.2 MILLION