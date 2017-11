Nov 15 (Reuters) - GREENBAY PROPERTIES LTD:

* ‍NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED FROM 7,80 EUR CENTS AT SEPTEMBER 2016 TO 9,59 EUR CENTS AT SEPTEMBER 2017​

* ‍AT SEPTEMBER 2017, LOAN-TO-VALUE RATIO WAS 10,1%​

* ‍GREENBAY CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OTHER DIRECT INFRASTRUCTURE OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE IN EUROPE​

* DIVIDENDS FORECAST TO INCREASE BY 25% PER YEAR FOR 2018 AND 2019 FINANCIAL YEARS AND BY AT LEAST 20% FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)