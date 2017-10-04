FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Greenbrier announces orders for 3,900 railcars expects to exceed diluted EPS guidance for recently-completed fiscal 2017
October 4, 2017 / 10:08 AM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Greenbrier announces orders for 3,900 railcars expects to exceed diluted EPS guidance for recently-completed fiscal 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Greenbrier Companies Inc:

* Greenbrier announces orders for 3,900 railcars; expects to exceed diluted EPS guidance for recently-completed fiscal 2017

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.45 to $3.65 excluding items

* Greenbrier Companies Inc says ‍announced new orders during its Q4 ended august 31, 2017 totaling 2,500 railcar units valued at $200 million​

* In fiscal 2017, Greenbrier received orders for over 16,500 railcars in North America, Europe and Brazil valued at $1.5 billion

* Expects to exceed previously announced diluted EPS guidance of $3.45 to $3.65 for fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

