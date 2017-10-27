FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Greenbrier Companies Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.86
October 27, 2017 / 10:13 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Greenbrier Companies Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.86

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Greenbrier Companies Inc

* Greenbrier reports fourth quarter and fiscal year results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.86

* Q4 earnings per share $0.75

* Q4 revenue $611.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $652.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board increases dividend​

* Issues earnings guidance for fiscal 2018​

* Sees FY 2018 ‍revenue will be $2.4 billion - $2.6 billion​

* Sees FY 2018 ‍diluted EPS of up to $4.00​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.65, revenue view $2.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for FY18 ‍deliveries will be 20,000 - 22,000 units including Greenbrier-Maxion​

* Board increases quarterly dividend to $0.23 per share​

* Expect more deliveries to produce greater revenue and higher EPS in fiscal 2018 compared to fiscal 2017​

* Earnings for quarter include a $3.5 million ($0.11/share) impact related to goodwill impairment charge recorded by GBW​

* Board extends share repurchase authorization to March 2019​

* Says will “advance its international agenda” further in fiscal 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
