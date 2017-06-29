FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Greenbrier Q3 earnings per share $1.03
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 29, 2017 / 10:20 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Greenbrier Q3 earnings per share $1.03

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Greenbrier Companies Inc:

* Greenbrier reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.03

* Q3 revenue $439.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $520 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Greenbrier Companies Inc sees new railcar deliveries to be approximately 15,000 - 16,000 unit for fy 2017

* Greenbrier Companies Inc - new railcar deliveries totaled 2,600 units for quarter, compared to 3,900 units for quarter ended february 28, 2017

* Greenbrier Companies Inc sees fiscal 2017 revenue of approximately $2.1 billion - $2.3 billion

* Greenbrier Companies Inc - board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share

* Greenbrier Companies Inc sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.45 to $3.65

* Greenbrier Companies Inc sees fiscal 2017 new railcar deliveries to be approximately 15,000 - 16,000 units

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.49, revenue view $2.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Greenbrier Companies - "see emerging improvements in north american, european rail markets, we still expect challenging commercial environment into calendar 2018"

* Greenbrier Companies - new railcar backlog as of may 31 was 31,000 units with estimated value of $3.10 billion

* Greenbrier Companies Inc - fiscal 2017 diluted eps outlook excludes ‍$0.17 per share of new convertible note interest expense​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.