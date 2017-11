Nov 1 (Reuters) - Greencoat Uk Wind Plc:

* GREENCOAT UK WIND - ACQUIRED 80 PERCENT STAKE IN FIVE WIND FARMS FROM EDF ENERGY RENEWABLES (EDF ER) FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF £98 MILLION