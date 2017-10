Oct 25 (Reuters) - Greene County Bancorp Inc:

* Reports record earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 and assets in excess of $1.0 billion at September 30, 2017

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.41

* Net interest income increased $1.1 million to $8.2 million for quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 from $7.1 million for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016