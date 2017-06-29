FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2017 / 6:19 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Greene King's full-year adj pretax profit rises 6.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Greene King Plc

* Fy pretax profit fell 2.6 percent to 184.9 million stg

* Fy adj pretax profit rises 6.6 percent to 273.5 million stg

* Final dividend 24.4 penceper share

* Total dividend 33.2 penceper share

* Continued market outperformance

* Pub company like-for-like (lfl) 2 sales up 1.5%, ahead of market 3 , driven by a good christmas, a stronger q4 and a strong performance from greene king locals

* Record performance from pub partners; lfl net profit 2 up 5.0%

* Performance has been achieved against a demanding backdrop of increased costs, weaker consumer confidence and increasing competition

* I expect these challenges to intensify over next few years, greene king has a very strong track record of delivery in tough market conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

