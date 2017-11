Oct 31 (Reuters) - Greenfields Petroleum Corp

* Greenfields Petroleum Corp - ‍has executed a twelfth amending agreement to its loan agreement dated November 25, 2013 with its senior lender​

* Greenfields Petroleum Corp - ‍pursuant to amendment, maturity date of loan agreement was extended from March 31, 2018 to January 15, 2020​