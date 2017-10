BRIEF-GREENHILL ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASE TO $285 MLN

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Greenhill & Co Inc:

* GREENHILL ANNOUNCES REVISED TERMS FOR RECAPITALIZATION AND SHARE REPURCHASE

* GREENHILL & CO INC- ‍PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASE INCREASED TO $285 MILLION FROM $235 MILLION​

* GREENHILL & CO INC - ‍LOAN AMOUNT FOR RECAPITALIZATION​ INCREASED TO $350 MILLION FROM $300 MILLION

* GREENHILL & CO INC - ‍CURRENT TENDER OFFER TO BE AMENDED TO INCREASE SHARES SOUGHT TO 12 MILLION FROM 9 MILLION​

* GREENHILL & CO INC- ‍TENDER OFFER PRICE TO BE INCREASED TO $17.25 FROM $17.00​

* GREENHILL & CO-‍NET PROCEEDS FROM TLB FINANCING WILL BE USED TO REPAY ALL OF CO'S EXISTING BANK DEBT AND HELP FUND REPURCHASE OF UP TO $285 MILLION SHARES​