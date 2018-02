Feb 12 (Reuters) - Greenhill & Co Inc:

* GREENHILL ANNOUNCES TERMS FOR MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER

* GREENHILL & CO INC - ANNOUNCED ITS PLAN TO LAUNCH A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE UP TO $110.0 MILLION OF SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* GREENHILL & CO- PLAN TO LAUNCH MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE STOCK AT PRICE NOT GREATER THAN $20.50 NOR LESS THAN $18.50 PER SHARE