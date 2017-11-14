FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Greenlight Capital cuts share stake in Apple, General Motors
#Auto Manufacturing
November 14, 2017 / 10:35 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Greenlight Capital cuts share stake in Apple, General Motors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital:

* Greenlight Capital cuts share stake in Apple Inc by 44.2 percent to 2.2 million shares - SEC filing

* Greenlight Capital cuts share stake in General Motors by 36.9 percent to 34.6 million shares

* Greenlight Capital takes share stake of 362,300 in Kroger Co

* Greenlight capital ups share stake in Micron Technology Inc by 89.5 percent to 5.0 million shares

* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Perrigo by 14.8 percent to 2.9 million

* Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in New York REIT

* Greenlight Capital cuts share stake in Chemours Co by 58.8 percent to 1.5 million shares

* Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in PVH Corp

* Greenlight Capital takes share stake of 1.7 million in Venator Materials

* Change in holdings are as of Sept. 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2017 Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2zEdOdg) Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2zCfqnX)

