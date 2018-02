Feb 14 (Reuters) - Greenlight Capital Inc:

* GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC UPS SHARE STAKE IN BRIGHTHOUSE FINANCIAL INC BY ABOUT 62 PERCENT TO 11 MILLION SHARES - SEC FILING (Source For the quarter ended Dec 31, 2017 bit.ly/2nZmLXw) (Source For the quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 bit.ly/2nH0Owu) Further company coverage: