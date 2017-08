July 13 (Reuters) - Greenspace Brands Inc

* Greenspace Brands Inc. announces $10 million bought deal public offering

* Greenspace Brands Inc - to issue 6.8 million common shares in capital of company at a price of $1.48 per offered share

* Greenspace Brands Inc - net proceeds received by company from sale of offered shares will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes