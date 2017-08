June 21 (Reuters) - Greenspace Brands Inc-

* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)

* "gross revenue, for q4-ended march 31, 2017, was highest gross revenue amount ever earned by company in a single quarter"

* Qtrly net loss c$722,000 versus c$1.97 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: