Jan 29 (Reuters) - Greentown China Holdings Ltd:

* ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH WHARF & OTHERS IN RELATION TO DEVELOPMENT OF LAND INTO RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES BY ZHEJIANG LUJIU​

* DEAL FOR ‍RMB3.94 BILLION

* ‍UPON COMPLETION OF EQUITY TRANSFER, CO & WHARF WILL BE INDIRECTLY INTERESTED IN 50% OF PROJECT COMPANY

* ‍CO TO TRANSFER ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST OF HANGZHOU ZHIQIAN INVESTMENT CO TO ZHEJIANG LUJIU​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)