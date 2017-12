Dec 28 (Reuters) - Greentown China Holdings Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INTERESTS IN FOOTBALL CLUB

* UNIT ENTERED INTO ACQUISITION AGREEMENT WITH GREENTOWN HOLDINGS AND ZHEJIANG GREENTOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

* DEAL FOR RMB331.4 MILLION

* GREENTOWN REAL ESTATE AGREED TO ACQUIRE AND GREENTOWN HOLDINGS AGREED TO SELL 50% EQUITY INTEREST IN FOOTBALL CLUB

* ‍EXPECTED ESTIMATED GAIN ABOUT RMB112 MILLION BEFORE TAX FOR ACQUISITION OF FOOTBALL CLUB