June 6 (Reuters) - GREENYARD NV:

* FY SALES EUR ‍​4.25 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.97 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REBITDA EUR ‍​145.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 136.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR ‍​0.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES TO KEEP THE DIVIDEND STABLE AT EUR 0.20/SHARE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)