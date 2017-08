June 9 (Reuters) - REAL HOLDING I SVERIGE AB (PUBL):

* GREMIO FASTIGHETER AB HAS ACQUIRED A TOTAL OF 1,410,000 ORDINARY SHARES OF SERIES A IN REAL HOLDING I SVERIGE

* AFTER ACQUISITION, GREMIO FASTIGHETER AB OWNS 20.32% OF VOTES IN THE COMPANY AS WELL AS 9.30% OF CAPITAL