BRIEF-Grenke AG: FY Consolidated Group Net Profit Up 21.1 Pct To 125.0 Mln Euros

Feb 8 (Reuters) - GRENKE AG:

* GRENKE AG: GRENKE‘S CONTRIBUTION MARGINS HAVE A LASTING EFFECT ON NET PROFIT

* CORRESPONDING RISE IN DIVIDEND TO EUR 0.70 PER SHARE

* EXPECT NET PROFIT IN RANGE OF EUR 123 MILLION AND EUR 131 MILLION IN 2018 FISCAL YEAR

* EXPECTS DYNAMIC GROWTH TO CONTINUE IN 2018: PROJECTED GROWTH IN LEASING‘S NEW BUSINESS OF 16-20%

* ‍SUSTAINED EARNINGS GROWTH IN 2018: TARGET RANGE OF EUR 123 MILLION TO EUR 131 MILLION​

* FY CONSOLIDATED GROUP NET PROFIT ROSE 21.1% TO EUR 125.0 MILLION

* REUTERS POLL AVERAGE FOR GRENKE AG FY NET PROFIT WAS EUR 124 MILLION