July 4 (Reuters) - GRENKE AG:

* ‍NOW EXPECTS LEASING SEGMENT'S NEW BUSINESS IN 2017 TO GROW IN A RANGE OF 16 - 21% (PREVIOUS RANGE: 11 - 16%).​

* ‍IN H1 2017, GRENKE AG INCREASED ITS NEW BUSINESS AT GRENKE GROUP LEASING TO EUR 939.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 776.8 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)