Oct 4 (Reuters) - GRENKE AG:

* ‍GRENKE GROUP‘S NEW BUSINESS REACHES EUR 1,731.2 MILLION IN NINE-MONTH PERIOD​

* ‍IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017, GRENKE GROUP RECORDED A TOTAL OF 339,866 LEASE APPLICATIONS​

* ‍9MTH GROUP FACTORING‘S NEW BUSINESS WITH A YEAR-ON-YEAR INCREASE IN TOTAL OF PURCHASED RECEIVABLES OF 21.5% TO EUR 309.3 MILLION​

* ‍IN FIRST NINE MONTHS, GRENKE GROUP LEASING ACQUIRED NEW BUSINESS VOLUME OF EUR 1,401.9 MILLION​