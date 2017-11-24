FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gresham House Strategic Plc H1 profit before tax of 600,000 stg
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
November 24, 2017 / 7:17 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Gresham House Strategic Plc H1 profit before tax of 600,000 stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Gresham House Strategic Plc

* Gresham House Strategic Plc - ‍maiden dividend of 15 pence per share​

* Gresham House Strategic Plc -hy ‍profit before tax of 600,000 pounds ($797,640.00) (Sept. 30 2016: 3.2 million pounds)​

* Gresham House Strategic Plc - ‍realisations from profitable investments of 3 million pounds provide potential to grow dividend​

* Gresham House Strategic Plc - domestic politics and data in uk contrast gradual return to ‘normality’ on global stage​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7522 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Maiya Keidan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.