BRIEF-Grieg Seafood: export company cannot export Norwegian salmon to China ​

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Grieg Seafood Asa:

* ‍OCEAN QUALITY AS (“OCEAN QUALITY”), WHICH IS SALES ORGANIZATION OF GRIEG SEAFOOD AND BREMNES SEASHORE AS, HAS RECEIVED A DECISION FROM NORWEGIAN FOOD SAFETY AUTHORITY ( “NFSA”) IMPLYING THAT OCEAN QUALITY IS EXCLUDED FROM EXPORTING TO CHINA ON BASIS THAT IT HAS BEEN PROVIDED INCORRECT INFORMATION TO NFSA IN CONNECTION WITH SUCH EXPORT.​

* ‍SHARES IN OCEAN QUALITY ARE OWNED 60% BY GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA AND 40% BY BREMNES FRYSERI AS.​

* ‍IT IS EMPHASIZED THAT THIS CASE ONLY APPLIES TO SALMON FROM NORWAY. THIS MEANS THAT OCEAN QUALITY CAN STILL SELL GSF‘S FISH FROM BC AND UK INTO CHINA.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)