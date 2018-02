Feb 16 (Reuters) - Grieg Seafood Asa:

* ‍ATLE HARALD SANDTORV, CFO IN GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA, HAS ON 16 FEBRUARY 2018 ACQUIRED 2,250 SHARES AT NOK 66.81 PER SHARE​

* ‍TOTAL SHAREHOLDING AFTER THIS SHARE PURCHASE IS 24,043 SHARES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)