Oct 9 (Reuters) -

* Griffin Capital Company - announced operating partnership of Griffin Capital essential asset REIT entered into loan agreement for $375 million

* ‍Griffin Capital Company - utilized net proceeds to pay down a portion of its credit facility led by Keybank National Association​ ‍​

* Griffin Capital Company​ - the full-term, interest only loan has a duration of ten years and matures on October 1, 2027 Source text for Eikon: [ID: nGNXOEUKUa ]