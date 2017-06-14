FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Griffin Industrial Realty announces fiscal 2017 Q2 leasing
June 14, 2017 / 3:09 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Griffin Industrial Realty announces fiscal 2017 Q2 leasing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Griffin Industrial Realty Inc:

* Says in fiscal 2017 Q2 renewed and extended two leases aggregating approximately 15,000 square feet

* In H1 fiscal 2017, leased about 104,000 square feet of previously vacant industrial/warehouse space

* In first half of fiscal 2017, Griffin entered into full building lease for about 23,000 square foot office/flex building

* 23,000 square foot office/flex building lease term is expected to begin in fiscal 2017 Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

