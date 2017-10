Oct 4 (Reuters) - GRIFFIN PREMIUM RE NV:

* SIGNS CONDITIONAL AGREEMENT TO BUY LEGAL RIGHTS TO PROPERTIES OF GROSS ASSET VALUE (GAV) OF ABOUT EUR 160 MILLION

* PRECEDENT CONDITION OF AGREEMENT CONCLUSION IS TAKEOVER OF AT LEAST 50 PERCENT STAKE OF CO PLUS ONE SHARE BY GLOBALWORTH ASSET MANAGERS